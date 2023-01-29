Announcement of MCA-DMV Committee for The Years 2023-2024

It is my great honour to Welcome and Congratulate the New MCA Committee for the term 2023-2024 – V James Dante, President.

Below is a brief bio and picture of the committee members for your information:

EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE

PRESIDENT – TANYA CARDOZA

Tanya lives in Clarksburg, MD. She was born in Bahrain, but grew up in Mumbai and has called the DMV area home for over 20 years. She completed her BCom from the University of Mumbai and earned an MBA from the University of Maryland. She currently works as a Senior Technical Director for the Program Management Office at SAP. Her parents are from Kirem, Mangalore and live here with her and her 5-year-old daughter, Hazel.

VICE PRESIDENT – JULIA DANTE

Julia lives in Fairfax, VA. She hails from the coastal region of Kemman, Udupi and comes from a large family of 7 children and is the fifth in the family. She is the wife of V James, the former President of the Mangalorean Association and has two daughters and a granddaughter. She has done her undergraduate studies at St. Agnes College, Mangalore and a master’s in history from the University of Bombay. By profession, she is an AMI-trained Montessori Teacher and has been teaching for over 20 years. She is a foodie with cooking as her passion and tries different cuisines. She has been actively involved in the activities of the Mangalorean Association and helped in the success of various events during the Presidency of her husband. She believes that the association has helped her develop many friendships and she is very happy to be a part of the association. She is looking forward to contributing to the success of the association by helping in various social and cultural events.

SECRETARY – RENITA NAZARETH

Renita lives in Silver Spring, MD with her hubby Walter Biswas and daughter Tiffany. She is originally from Mumbai and lived in Canada for a few years before moving to Maryland. She works for TAO Solutions as a Business Analyst. She has served as an MCA committee member

in the past and is glad to be a part of the committee again.

TREASURER – BRIAN D’SOUZA

Brian is originally from Mangalore and spent time in Mumbai, and Bangalore. Brian lives with his wife and daughter in Crofton, Maryland. He works as a Product Director for Inovalon. He has previously served as a committee member.

CO-TREASURER – ANNE ALBUQUERQUE

Anne has been involved with the Mangalorean Association ever since she immigrated to the US in 2012 and has previously served as treasurer on the committee. Anne works for Prince William County, VA. She and her husband Joe are from Bendur Parish where they raised their children

Joanne and Daniel. Joanne is married to Angelus Fernandes in Burlington, Canada and is currently completing a Bachelor’s degree in Nursing. Daniel is an Engineer with Boeing in Seattle.

IT ADMIN – REYNEL CASTELINO

Reynel lives in Baltimore, MD with his wife Elvina Moras and two kids Eben and Evonne. His family belongs to Bendur Parish in Mangalore. He is a Lead Architect at T. Rowe Price and a Principal at Silonos an IT management services company. Reynel has been involved with the

association for several years and continues to assist the committee in many ways.

GENERAL COMMITTEE

MEMBER – CLINT ALMEIDA

Clint lives in Woodstock, MD. Born in Mumbai, India, happily married to Sonal Jacinto. They are blessed with a boy, Ethan Almeida who is in Middle School. He currently works for Geico, MD. Clint previously served the Association as Vice President.

MEMBER – CLEMENT NORONHA

Clement lives in Ellicott City, MD with his wife Malin and two kids, Joshua and Jaden. His family belongs to Ajekar, Karkala Taluk. He grew up in Bangalore/Bengaluru before moving to the US(Michigan) to pursue his Masters. He currently works as a Lead Software Engineer at T.Rowe

Price. Clement and Malin have been active members of the association since 2006. His wife Malin Mendonca was the vice president of MCA for the 2017-2019 term.

MEMBER – PRASHWINI SEQUIERA

Prashwini resides in Ellicott City MD. She lives with her hubby Santhosh Sequiera and her 3 kids. She is originally from Bangalore and moved to Maryland in 2004 and has been living here ever since.

“I’m glad to be a part of the Mangalorean committee for the first time and looking forward to working with my fellow committee members”.

MEMBER – PREMA D’SOUZA

Prema is originally from Mangalore and moved to the USA 4 years ago after living in Toronto and Ottawa in Canada for 6 years. She is married with 2 children. She works for Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore.

ADVISORY COMMITTEE/COUNCIL

The Association now has the Advisory Committee/Council, which is responsible to the organization to uphold the goals and objectives of the Organization. The initial Advisory council has 2 Presidents chosen from the past MCA-DMV Presidents willing to represent the interests of the Association along with the last President of the association. Their term would be on a rolling basis.

ESMIE WRIGHT

Esmie lives in Falls Church, Va. spent her formative years in Belgaum and then moved to Bangalore where she worked as an officer at the Vijaya Bank, HO. Emigrated to the US in the 80s. She has a degree in Law and MS in Accounting and has been in the Insurance industry for the past many years. She was part of the initial group that came together to form the Mangalorean Association and proudly served as its 3rd President.

“My experience as President strengthened my leadership and public speaking skills but above all, it forged new and lasting friendships. So excited that the association has made great strides with smart, capable and enthusiastic Mangaloreans who have generously contributed their talents and time”.

JULIET VAS

Juliet lives in South Riding, VA with her daughter Keira (15). She was raised in Falnir, Mangalore and then moved to the US in 2002 with her husband Late Lance Barboza. She completed her BDS in Mangalore and MHA in the U.S. She currently works for LCPS. Keira is a Sophomore at St. Paul VI High School. Juliet has been a past president of the MCA from 2015-2017. She has been on the advisory committee since 2022. In her free time, Juliet loves baking, gardening, listening to music and playing board games with her daughter.

“We feel that what we are doing is just a drop in the ocean. But the ocean would be less because of that missing drop” – Saint Teresa of Calcutta.

V JAMES DANTE

V James Dante is the former President of the Mangalorean Catholic Association, having served as the President of the Association from 2019 through 2022 and as the Committee member from 2017 through 2019. He lives in Fairfax, VA, and hails from the coastal temple town of Udupi. He is married to Julia Dante and is blessed with 2 daughters and a granddaughter. He has done his B.Tech in Engineering from KREC/NITK Surathkal and his MBA from the University of Bombay. He has worked for a long time with large private organizations in India, Canada and the USA, before switching to US federal government consulting. Apart from his regular job, he likes spending his time helping several community organizations. During his Presidency at the Mangalorean Association, he led his committee to achieve several memorable feats, many of those for the first time in the history of the Association. He successfully steered the efforts to get the Association registered and recognized as a Non-profit (501c3) organization to be able to carry out charitable events and receive donations. He believes in teamwork and has been successful in tapping talents from within the committee and the community to perform. He says

that the association has helped him develop many friendships and is looking forward to guiding the future committees in their endeavours to be successful.

You can also check out the bios and pictures of the new MCA Committee on our website at https://www.mangaloreanassociation.org/committee

In the next 2 weeks, we plan to complete the transition from our current committee to the new committee. On behalf of my outgoing committee, I request you all to pledge your support to the new committee and help them to be successful in their endeavours.

