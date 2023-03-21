Annual Cultural Event ‘EMBOLDEN’ Marks World Down Syndrome Day at Fr Muller

Mangaluru: To bring about a change in the mindset of society and provide a platform for the promotion of specially-abled children and to integrate them into mainstream society, the department of Physiotherapy Father Muller medical college celebrated the Father Muller Charitable Institution’s sponsored annual cultural event “EMBOLDEN” on account of world Down Syndrome Day. The program exhibited the myriad talents of these special children through a cultural bonanza.

18 special schools in and around Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts took part in the cultural event. Drawing and colouring completions were conducted and the winners were awarded a cash prize. 250 students took part in various cultural programs and enjoyed themselves with dance music and a lot of other entertainment. The event was Co-sponsored by Mangalore round table 115, Mangalore coastal round table 190 a unit of Round table India, Mangalore ladies circle 82 A unit of Ladies circle India Canara Bank, Bharat gas, Techno health, Medilife, Venus diagnostics, Sarvasiksha Abyana, Just Cake and Zuventus Health care.

The valedictory program began at 3:00 pm at the Father Muller Convention centre. The event was presided by Rev Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho director of FMCI, Ms Lizba Deepak, International Special athlete as the chief guest, Rev Fr Ajith B Menezes administrator of FMMC, Dr Antony Sylvan D’Souza Dean FMMC, Prof Cherishma D’Silva Head of the Department of Physiotherapy, Mrs Anupama K organising Secretary were the dignitaries on the Dias.

Mrs Anupama welcomed the gathering, which was then followed by felicitation of the chief guest Ms Lizba for all her national and international achievements and also to be working as a chef at Courtyard Marriot Bangalore. Ms Lizba addressed the gathering on how she climbed the ladder of success in spite of being a special child with Down’s syndrome, facing all the odds. She mentioned dedication and practising every day as the key!

Director Rev Fr Richard delivered the presidential address and appreciated the Dept of Physiotherapy for this noble event and also appreciated the talents of the children! Father Muller’s Health card was freely given to all the children present. The health card has the benefits of free consultation and a 50% discount on all investigations and procedures.

Rev Fr George Jeevan Sequeira and Rev Fr Nelson Dheeraj Pais symbolically released the health cards by handing them over to the special children. A token of appreciation was given to all the sponsors, MRT115 chairman Tr Haron Fernandes, MLC82 chairperson Cr Monisha Lobo, MCRT 190 Tr Vikyat, Bharat gas territory manager Mr Bivas and representatives from all the Co sponsors were present.

Prof Cherishma delivered the vote of thanks and thanked the management, staff, teachers and children from all the special schools for being part of today’s program! All the schools were given mementoes and certificates of participation. Each child received a school bag that was sponsored by the Canara bank FMCI branch. The bag consisted of books, sketch pens, and many other stationary items along with tiffin boxes that were sponsored by Round table India and Ladies Circle India.

The event winded with the national anthem. Refreshments were served to all. Overall the programme was well appreciated. Ancel, Shipali and Pearl compered the programme.

