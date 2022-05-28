Annual day -2022 held at St Aloysius Industrial Training Institute

Mangaluru: Annual Day Programme of St Aloysius Industrial Training Institute was held on May 27th, 2022 at 10 a.m in the College Auditorium. The programme commenced with a prayer dance. Romius Dsouza, Convener of the programme escorted the dignitaries to the dais. Staron Charles Dsouza, introduced the dignitaries on the dais.

Pius K Rodrigues, Ex Board Member, Karnataka State Pollution Control Board, Govt. of Karnataka was the Chief Guest, Mr. P. Rajasekhar-BSI Jaquar and Company Pvt. Ltd.; Karthik Pai, Training Incharge M/s Advaith Hyundai, Mangalore; Raveena Bangera, Manager – Selco Solar, Mangalore; Rajshekar, General Manager Service – Aravind Motors; Hariprasad PM- Area Service Manager, Godrej Appliances; Rev Fr. Cyril D’mello SJ, Ex. Director – St Aloysius ITI were the Guests of Honour.

Rev Fr. Melwin Joseph Pinto SJ, Rector – St Aloysius Institutions, Mangalore was the President of the programme. Rev Fr. John D’souza SJ, Director – St Aloysius ITI, Mr. Roshan Dsouza- Principal, Alwyn Menezes-Vice Principal, Noel Lobo- Training Officer, Romius Dsouza -convener of the programme and Mohammed Saifulla, President -the Student Council also graced the occasion.

The annual report was displayed on the LED screen. Mohammed Saifulla, President – Student Council welcomed the dignitaries on the dais and gathering, followed by distribution of prizes to the students who won in the various competitions held during the academic year 2021 – 22. Joslan Derick D’souza, the student of Electronic Mechanic first year trade was felicitated on the occasion for his achievement in the field of bodybuilding.

Addressing the gathering Pius L Rodrigues spoke a few words “Some of the parents are present here for the annual day programme to see the talents of their children. You all are studying in a reputed institution. Aloysius by its name has a brand all over the world today. I am an old student of St Aloysius ITI. I learnt the value of time from St Aloysius ITI and that has helped me a lot in my career.”

In his Presidential address Rector of St Aloysius Institutions Rev. Fr Melwin Joseph Pinto SJ said, “ Once upon a time it was decided who was clever and weaker by their grades in schools. The students who scored above 60% were considered clever and students who failed were considered good for nothing. A student studied engineering and became an engineer but he didn’t know how to repair the switch or a fuse because he studied only

theory. But an Technician knows how to repair the switch or a fuse because he is involved in practicals.”.

“We must give importance to the development of our emotional aspect as they play a very important role. We all know what IQ is. The world today is in much need of EQ, that is, Emotional Quotient. Along with other skills such as Technical skills and soft skills, Emotional skills are also required and St Aloysius Institutions lay emphasis on development of this aspect. Person may know what are the components present in the food, but he/she may not know how to cook the food. We like to eat outside food. Butmatlast we come home and eat the food that is prepared by our mother and we say that it is more tasty. It is tasty because she prepares it with all her love, care and affection for her children and family members. May God Bless you all and may your future be very bright.” added Rector.

Formal programme was followed by the cultural programme. Romius Dsouza, Convener of the programme, proposed a vote of thanks. Samuel Marian D’Silva, Vinod David Kumar S, Zunira Banu, Mohammed Saifulla, Staron Charles Dsouza, Fathimath Thasfiya compared the programme.

The annual day programme was broadcasted live on YouTube. Click the link to watch the programme