Spread the love



















Annual Feast 2020 of St Joseph Vaz Shrine-Mudipu

Mangaluru: The beginning of the Annual Feast of St Joseph Vaz Shrine held on 3 December 2020, with the solemn Eucharistic celebration was presided over by Fr. Shaun Rodrigues, the Assistant Parish Priest, Cordel at 5.00 pm. As this day was dedicated for the sick and suffering, special prayers were offered for them. Fr Benjamin Pinto, the Rector of St Joseph Vaz Shrine thanked all those who have toiled in view of the shrine feast. Rev. Msgr Maxim L. Noronha, Vicar General of Mangalore diocese, Fr. Cyprian Pinto Dean of St Joseph Vaz deanery and guest priests were present.

The Second day of the Annual Feast of St Joseph Vaz Shrine was celebrated with great devotion on December 4th, 2020. At 10:00 am Most Rev. Dr. Peter Paul Saldanha, the Bishop of Mangalore was given an affectionate welcome. After which he distributed the murdom candles to all the donors. At 10:30 am the Solemn Eucharistic celebration was presided over by the Bishop, amidst a good number of faithful. In his homily bishop reflected on the life of St Joseph Vaz. And he released a prayer book for the preparation of Christmas novena which was published by Rev.Fr. Vijay Machado.

Fr. Benjamin Pinto, the Rector of St Joseph Vaz Shrine thanked the Bishop profusely for his constant support and guidance. He expressed his gratitude to all those who worked for the smooth functioning of the annual feast. Mr Naveen D’Souza, Vice-President Parish Pastoral Parishad honoured the Bishop. Rev. Fr Cyprian Pinto, the dean of St Joseph Vaz deanery and Fr. Cyril lobo assistant parish priest and guest priests were present. Fr Vijay Machado, Director, Mangala Jyothi animated the liturgy of the annual feast.

On December 5th and 6th festal masses will be at 10:30am and 5:00pm.