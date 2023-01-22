Annual Feast of Attur Basilica begins with traditional Joy and Gaiety

Karkala: The Five days long annual feast celebrations of St Lawrence Basilica Attur, Karkala began with traditional joy and gaiety on January 22.

On the 22nd morning, Fr Alban D’Souza Rector of St Lawrence Basilica Attur, Karkala brought the Relic of St Lawrence in a procession and kept it on the main altar for public viewing.

Rev Dr Gerald Isaac Lobo Bishop of Udupi Diocese consecrated the First day main Eucharist with Fr Alban and other guest priests.

In his homily, the Bishop explained the importance of Listening to the word of God and how it will help us become the children of God.

Fr Pius D’Souza of Shimoga Diocese celebrated the Eucharist mass for the children and offered special prayers to them. Hundreds of parents gathered with their children.

Fr Leo Lasrado Mangaluru, Fr Roque D’Souza Santhekatte, Fr Andrew D’Souza Bajal, and Fr Charles Menezes celebrated the Masses during the day. Fr Maxim Misquith offered the Kannada Mass.

‘Bibel Salaval’, a book written by Fr Dr Roque D’Souza, was released by the Bishop on the occasion.

Former Chief Minister Dr Veerappa Moily visited the Shrine and offered prayers to St Lawrence.

On Monday, January 22, Rev Dr Geevarghese Makarios Kalayil, Bishop of Puttur Diocese will be celebrating the Feast mass at 10 am.

