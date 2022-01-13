Annual Feast of Infant Jesus at Infant Jesus Shrine-Bikarnakatte TOMORROW (14 Jan)

Annual Feast of Infant Jesus at Infant Jesus Shrine-Carmel Hill-Bikarnakatte, Mangaluru TOMORROW (14 Jan)-It will be Limited to ONE DAY ONLY (Friday), and Not Three Days Done Every Year

Mangaluru: The Annual Feast of Infant Jesus at Infant Jesus Shrine, Carmel Hill, Bikarnakatte, will be celebrated on Friday, 14 January 2022. The celebration will be limited to one day, instead of three done annually. Few days ago, in the wake of restrictions imposed by the government on Covid-19, the shrine authorities had decided to postpone the event, but now decided to hold it just for a day—on the day of the feast on January 14– to retain its sanctity.

The formal inauguration of the festivity was done by hoisting the flag on January 4, but after the new guidelines were announced by the state government, by extending the night curfew and weekend curfew, the decision to hold it for a day was made, said Rev Fr Rovel D’Souza, director of the shrine. Earlier, the nine-day Novena Prayers held from January 5 to 13, during which nine masses a day were celebrated, was also suspended.

On Friday, there will be nine masses – 6am in Konkani, 7.30am in Kannada, 9am in Konkani, festal mass at 10.30am, 11.30 am Konkani, 1pm Konkani, 4pm Malayalam, 5pm English, and the final festal mass at 6 pm. The shrine authorities appealed to the devotees not to wait for feast mass, but attend any mass at their convenience, to avoid overcrowding.