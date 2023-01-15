Annual Feast of Infant Jesus Shrine ends on a Grand Note

Mangalore: The annual feast of Infant Jesus 2023 at the holy shrine of Bikarnakatte in the city culminated with a feast mass solemnized by Rev Fr Maxim Noronha, Vicar General, Diocese of Mangalore on Sunday, January 15.

In his homily, the vicar encouraged the faithful to follow not the ‘world’s way’, but ‘Christ’s way’. “This world today needs the divine touch of Christ who won sin and death; he can give the world true peace and freedom. As pslams tell us, that the lord watches over the way of the just, but the way of the wicked vanishes, Christ saves his disciples from despair and sadness. The disciples who left Jerusalem felt the divine intervention and they returned with joy. So also Christ today tirelessly accompanies us and leads us to the green pastures”, he said.

Rev Fr Pius James D Souza, OCD, Definitor General presided over the 10.30 mass in the morning which was specially dedicated to the children. Similarly, there were other masses in Konkani, Kannada and Malayalam (Syro Malabar rite) whole day. Along with religious priests and nuns, thousands of devotees participated in the feast. A huge number of devotees also visited the shrine on two days of the feast. The feast started with nine-day Novena prayers, which were held from January 5 to 13, during which there were masses offered every day in different languages.

Report: Carmel Kiran Media

Pics: Stany Bantwal