Annual Feast of INFANT JESUS SHRINE To be POSTPONED Until Further Notice

Mangaluru: The Annual Feast of Infant Jesus at the Infant Jesus Shrine, Carmel Hill, Bikarnakatte – Mangaluru which was supposed to be celebrated from January 14 till the 16 January 2022 has now been POSTPONED until further notice.

In a circular sent by Fr Rovel D’souza-the Director of the Shrine states, “Due to a recently released circular by the government imposing restrictions and weekend curfew to control the spread of Covid-19, it is declared to postpone the Annual Feast and Novean of the Shrine. The new date of the feast will be announced later. We request all the faithful to adhere to the rules and regulations of the government and follow Covid-19 protocols”.

The Festal Mass on Jan 14 at 10:30 am was to be presided over by Rev. Fr Pius James D’Souza OCD Definitor General, Rome, and the 6:00 p.m. mass presided over by Most Rev. Peter Paul Saldanha, Bishop of Mangalore. However, the Annual feast of infant Jesus shrine, Bikkarnakatte, was inaugurated on 4th January at 5.00 pm with the celebration of the Holy Eucharist and the hoisting of the flag in the shrine premises.Fr Charles Serrao, Superior of the monastery had conducted the prayer service, and Roy Castelino, the PRO of the Mangalore Diocese had hoisted the flag along with Fr Charles and Fr Rovel, the Shrine Director, thus commencing the festal celebrations.