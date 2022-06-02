Annual Feast of World Famous St Anthony The Wonder Worker of Dornahalli

Mysore: The historical Dornahalli Jatra was been cancelled for the last two consecutive years in Mysore due to COVID 19 disease.

This time in the Basilica we are very much lucky and also grateful to celebrate the feast along with the people. On making this feast a successful one 9 days of the novena is been conducted starting from 4th June 2022. On 4th June 2022 Saturday at 5:30 pm along with the flag hoisting ceremony the novena begins. On 4th June the Eucharistic celebration will be celebrated by Emeritus Bishop of Mysore Most Rev. Dr Thomas Antony Vazhapilly. On 5th June Sunday by Rev. Msgr. Alfred J. Mendonca [Vicar General, Diocese of Mysore], On 6th June Monday by Rev. Msgr. Dominic Vas [Episcopal Vicar for Religious Congregation, Diocese of Mysore], On 7th June Tuesday by Rev. Dr Bernard Prakash Barnis [Rector, St. Philomena Educational Institutions, Mysore], On 8th June Wednesday by Rev. Fr. Madalai Muthu [Treasurer, Mysore Diocesan Educational Society, Mysuru] and On 9th June Thursday by Rev. Fr Michael Mari [Parish Priest, St. Joseph’s church, Siddapura], the eucharistic celebrations are celebrated along with novenas.

From 10-06-2022 Friday to 12-06-2022 Sunday Rev. Fr Roman Pinto and his team will be leading us into special preachings, prayers and adoration from 9:30 am to 8:30 pm. On the day of the festival, from morning 5:00 am to evening, masses will be conducted. On the feast day that is on 13-06- 2022 Monday, the festival Eucharistic mass will be celebrated in Kannada by The Bishop of Mysore Most Rev. Fr Dr K. Antony William. Tamil mass will be at 11:30 am and the Eucharistic celebration will be celebrated by Most Rev. Dr A. Amalraj [Diocese of Ootacamund]. English mass will be at 1:00 pm and the Eucharistic celebration will be celebrated by Most Rev. Dr Rozario Menezes [Bishop of LAE, PNG]. And Kannada mass will be at 5:30 pm the Eucharistic celebration will be celebrated by Rev. MSGR. Jayanathan [Secretary, KRCBC]. After that, it will be followed by the Car Procession and Benediction of the Holy Eucharist. Last year the people were not allowed but now this year public is allowed with the condition that people follow the COVID protocol rules.

1. Donors are requested to come forward to help with the development of the Basilica.

2. All the required religious articles are available at the religious stall.

3. Arrangements are made for the pilgrims as usual.

Send your prayers and intentions to dornahallistantony@gmail.com

The press release is released by Rev.Fr N.T.Joseph [Rector of St. Antony,s Basilica Dornhalli] and Rev. Fr Isaac [Admistrator of St. Antony’s Basilica Dornhalli] in the intention of welcoming the devotees.