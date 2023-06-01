The Annual Feast of World-Renowned St Anthony the Wonder Worker of Dornahalli on 13 June 2023

The worldwide known Annual Feast of St Anthony Basilica, Dornahalli will be celebrated on Tuesday 13 June 2023. As a preparation for the feast, nine days of novenas will be held from 4 June 2023.

The flag hoisting ceremony after which the novena begins, will be held at 5:30 pm on June 4. The Eucharistic celebration will be celebrated by Most Rev Dr Bernard Moras (Apostolic Administrator, diocese of Mysore) on the day. The Holy Eucharistic celebration on days of novena would be in English at 7 am and in Kannada at 11 am and 5:30 pm.

Most Rev. Dr Thomas A Vazhapilly, Bishop Emeritus, Diocese of Mysore, will celebrate the Mass on June 5, Rev Msgr Alfred J Mendonca, Vicar General, Diocese of Mysore, on June 6, Rev. Fr Prasanna Kumar OCD, Parish Priest, St Michael’s church Bellur, on June 7, Rev. Fr Anthonppa C, Parish Priest, St Paul’s church, Chamarajanagar, on June 8, Rev. Fr Arun Rayappa, Director, Pallotti Shanthidhama, Dornahallli, on June 9, Rev. Fr Martin M, Parish Priest, St Sebastian’s church Kushalnagar on June 10, Rev. Fr Roxan Thomas Baros, Administrator, St Joseph’s Nursing Institutions Mysuru on 11 June and Rev.Fr Lourdu Prasad, Parish Priest St Joseph’s church Mandya on 12 June. The Eucharistic celebrations will be celebrated along with novenas.

On 13 June 2023 Tuesday feast day eucharistic celebrations will commence from 5 am up to 5:30 pm. The festive high mass would be in the Kannada language at 10 am by Rev. Dr Bernard Moras (Apostolic Administrator, Diocese of Mysore). Rev. Fr N T Joseph, Rector, St Anthony’s Basilica, Dornahalli at 5 am in Kannada, Rev Fr Sanjay Kumar Administrator, St Joseph’s Hospital Mysore at 6 am in Kannada, Rev. Fr Edward William Saldanha Parish Priest St Mary’s church, H.D Kote at 7 am in English, Rev. Fr Chinnappa Parish Priest, Mother of Humanity church Mandya at 8 am in kannada, Rev. Fr Vincent M Parish Priest, O.L of Perpetual Succor church, Srirampura at 11:30 am in Tamil, Rev. Fr Valentine R Kumar Parish Priest, Holy Family Church, Hinkal at 1 pm in English, Rev. Fr Gnanapragasam, Parish Priest, O.L of Presentation church Mariamangalam at 3 pm in Kannada, Rev. Fr George Deepak, Parish Priest St Michael’s church, Madikeri at 4 pm in Kannada, Rev. Fr Michael Mari A, Parish Priest, St.Joseph’s church, Siddapura in Kannada at 5:30 pm followed by the Car Procession and Benediction of the Holy Eucharist.

You are cordially invited by, Rev.Fr N T Joseph (Rector, St Anthony’s Basilica, Dornahalli) and Rev. Fr Praveen Prabhu (Administrator, St Anthony’s Basilica Dornahalli Asst Parish Priest, Religious Sisters and Parishioners.

