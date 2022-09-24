Annual Retreat and Reflection 2022 at Roshni Nilaya

Mangaluru: Annual Retreat and Reflection 2022 was organised for UG and PG students of School of Social Work, Roshni Nilaya Mangalore on 23 and 24 September, 2022.

The Retreat was organised for students in the College Auditorium. The day began with AICUF inaugural for the year 2022-2023 in the presence of Principal Dr. Juliet C J, Rev. Fr. Franklin D’souza, from Shimoga District, AICUF Coordinator Mrs. Vandana D’souza and AICUF Council Members. The host for the day was Ms. Joan Bobby Mammen.

The gathering was welcomed by the newly elected AICUF President, Ms. Flavia Furtado. Mrs. Vandana D’souza formally welcomed Fr. Franklin, following which Fr. Franklin delivered a powerful message. The day progressed with praise and worship led by the Jesus Youth team, Mangalore. Mrs. Corrine Rasquinha, founder of White Doves enlightened the students with a talk. The day concluded with the Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament. The students of school of social work took hiatus from the hustle and bustle of academics and gathered for a full day workshop titled ‘ Reflection , a road trip ‘

The workshop began at 9.45 a.m with prayer led by Ms.Shirlene Maben and team. The gathered audience was cordially welcomed by the president of UG student council, Ms. Angel Roshni.The warm welcome was followed by the delivery of the presidential address by the Vice principal of School of social work, Dr. Jenis Mary. Ms. Sofia Dhamani,College Counsellor,Nirmala Institute of Education, Panaji, Goa was introduced by the Cultural Secretary of UG student council, Ms. Fathima.

The session was then handed over to Ms. Sofia. After having built a rapport with the audience, Ms. Sofia led the session forward by talking about Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs). The workshop was dotted with interactive questionnaires and the students actively answered them. This was followed by the answering of the Adverse Childhood Experience questionnaire. The next topic which was discussed was IKIGAI, during which the students filled the ikigai wheel.

Ms. Sofia spoke about the importance of communication through transactional analysis and the students were made to answer a questionnaire which enabled them to understand their own selves better and mark out the areas they need to work on. The workshop then focused on stress management where students charted their thoughts and organised them in a systematic manner. A questionnaire pertaining to identification strength and resources was also solved.

For the last activity the crowd was divided into smaller groups and dispersed to various rooms. There , they answered a self discovery questionnaire. The questionnaire was then exchanged anonymously multiple times and anonymous relievers remarked the answered questions with a positive attitude. After 4 rounds of sniffling, the questionnaire was returned to the rightful owner. This questionnaire really helped the students to introspect upon themselves. The session came to an end with the vote of thanks by Ms. Zainab , the general secretary of the School of Social Work, Roshni Nilaya.

