Annual Sports Day at St Joseph’s School- Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Quoting “Hard days are the best because those are the days when champions are made.”- The Annual Sports Day is a highly anticipated event in our school, bringing together students, parents, and staff to celebrate athleticism, teamwork, and sportsmanship. The whole school, especially the ground area was decorated and it felt like a festival in the school.

Our School celebrated its Annual Sports Day on September 2, 2023, a sunny day. The field was decorated with flags. The former Indian cricketer and Arjuna awardee Syed Mujtaba Hussain Kirmani, was the chief guest. The chief guest was accompanied by Father Provincial and Father Rector. He was welcomed by our Principal, Vice Principal and coordinators. The chief guest addressed the students, parents, and the staff by emphasizing the importance of sportsmanship, teamwork, and following their dreams. The Sports Meet opened with a March Past by all the four Houses (Ruby, Sapphire, Emerald, and Citrine) of the school and the flame lighting ceremony, in which the torch was lit.

The chief guest appreciated the presence of parents who had come in large numbers to see their children glorify their parents, themselves and their school. He was happy and honoured to be a Josephite. He thanked Joseph’s students, the Principal, the Rector and all the staff members to have honoured him on this wonderful, colourful annual Sports Day Celebrations.

The Provincial quoted the great boxer, Mohd. Ali had beautifully said, “Champions are not made in the gyms, champions are made from something deep inside them, a desire, a dream, and a vision”. He was saying how important it is on a sports day that you have a desire, a dream, and a vision. He also applauded the chief guest’s achievements he has done not only for his school but for the whole country and the world.

The Sports Day featured a variety of exciting events like drill, Karate, Yoga, and Taekwondo displays, including athletics (100 meters, 200 meters, 400 meters), track, field and team events. Additionally, there were novelty races for boys and girls. Inter Jesuit Competitions and Games for parents, added an element of fun and entertainment for both participants and spectators. The Principal declared the sports meet closed and read out the note of thanks.

“My experience with the school was satisfying as it is progressive and growing. I am very happy to see my child evolve, grow and blossom. The way of nurturing the children through performances and different activities has overwhelmed us.” said, Parent -Samuel Edwin

” Sports Day is my favourite day because it helps me demonstrate my talents. I am a very athletic person and enjoy playing sports.” said Student: Tanmay of class 9

