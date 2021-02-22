Spread the love



















Another 5 members of terrorist gang arrested in Kabul



Kabul: The Afghan intelligence personnel arrested another five members of a joint terrorist gang of Taliban-linked Haqqani network and Islamic State (IS) group in national capital Kabul, the national intelligence agency confirmed on Sunday.

“Javid, Ahmad Murid, Rohullah, Abdul Hafiz and Abdul Jabbar five members of a joint terrorist network of Haqqani and IS arrested in recent days. They have been involved in maintaining, transferring, hiding, activating and launching rockets on different parts of Kabul, including Shaheed Mazari’s Grand Mosque, Hamid Karzai International Airport and the Bagram Airfield in Parwan province,” the agency said in a statement.

They were held following a series of intelligence personnel special operations in Police District 17 of Kabul City, the Xinhua news reported.

On February 12, the Afghan intelligence agency announced the arrest of three key members of the same group in Kabul.

The city with a nearly 5 million population has been on the scene of bomb explosions and targeted killings in recent months.