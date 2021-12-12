Another 633 Omicron cases identified in UK in biggest daily jump



London: Another 633 Omicron cases have been confirmed in the UK, the biggest daily increase since the Covid-19 variant was detected in the country, taking the total cases found in the country to 1,898, the UK health authorities have said.

The latest data came as experts are warning Omicron could cause between 25,000 to 75,000 deaths in England by the end of April if no extra measures are brought in, Xinhua news agency reported.

The UK health security agency (UKHSA) estimated that if Omicron continues to grow at the present rate, the variant will become the dominant strain, accounting for more than 50 per cent of all Covid-19 infections in the country by mid-December. It is also projected that if current trends continue unchanged, the UK will exceed 1 million Omicron infections by the end of this month.

The UK reports 54,073 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 10,771,444, according to official figures released Saturday.

The country also reported a further 132 coronavirus-related deaths. The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in ghfffc now stands at 146,387, with 7,413 Covid-19 patients still in hospital.

More than 89 per cent of people aged 12 and over in the UK have had their first dose of vaccine and more than 81 per cent have received both doses, according to the latest figures. More than 39 per cent have received booster jabs, or the third dose of a coronavirus vaccine.