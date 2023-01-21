Another 9 Including 2 Doctors and 7 Students arrested in Ganja Consumption and Peddling Case

Mangaluru: The Mangalore police have arrested nine more persons including 2 doctors and 7 Medical students from reputed Medical Institutions here on January 20.

The arrested have been identified as Dr Siddharth Pavaskar (29), Dr Sudhindra (34), Vidush Kumar(27) from Uttar Pradesh, Sharanya (23) from Delhi, Suryajit Dev (20) from Kerala, Ayesha Mohammed (23) from Kerala, Pranai Nataraj (24) from Telangana, Chaitanya (23) from Telangana and Ish Midda (24) from Uttar Pradesh.

So far the number of arrests, in this case, has increased to 24. Earlier the police had arrested 15 persons. All the arrested have been produced before the court and sent to Judicial Custody.

Addressing the mediapersons Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar said, “We have collected all the necessary information from the arrested. The concerned Medical Colleges have extended their full co-operation and have suspended the accused involved in this case”.

