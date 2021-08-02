Spread the love



















Another Congress MLA in Assam joins BJP



Guwahati: Two-time Assam Congress MLA, Sushanta Borgohain, who quit the party on Friday, joined the ruling BJP on Sunday.

Borgohain, who won from the Thowrah assembly constituency in eastern Assam’s Jorhat district, also resigned from the Assembly, reducing the Congress’ strength in the 126-member house to 27 from 29 seats it won in the March-April elections.

After joining the BJP, the 47-year-old leader told the media that he was not happy with the prevailing atmosphere in the Congress.

Earlier on Sunday, Borgohain met Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and sought his blessings.

Sarma tweeted: “I am glad to have met Hon MLA of Thowra Sri Sushanta Borgohain, who resigned from the INC to join BJP today (Sunday). Young, and energetic, his joining our fold will strengthen and benefit the party immensely. I welcome him to the BJP Pariwaar.”

On June 21, four-time Congress legislator and prominent Assam tea garden leader Rupjyoti Kurmi had deserted the party and joined the saffron party.

