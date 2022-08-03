Another Feather Added to its Cap! 1st Batch of B Sc Nursing Inaugurated at FMHT

Another Feather Added to its Cap! 1st Batch of B Sc Nursing Inaugurated at Father Muller Hospital-Thumbay on Wednesday, 3 August 2022



Mangaluru: 2022 marks the 142 years of the Father Muller Charitable Institutions (FMCI) existence and thus its expansive plans to provide healthcare education for all has come to fruition with the Father Muller Nursing College, Thumbay. The Father Muller Hospital, Thumbay acquired by FMCI in 2012 has been succour to the people of the region which lacked basic healthcare. With resourcefulness and keen administration, the hospital has embarked towards the NABH accreditations by getting its entry level clearance.

26 July 2022 was the annual Festal celebrations of the FMCI’S patron Saints Joachim and Anne, world over celebrated as the Day of Grandparents by the Catholic Church. This day marked the institutions giving its wheel in the hands of God through the intercession of these traditional saints. Thus no better day suited better and moreover with divine intervention the approval of a 40 batch intake for the nursing college and its inaugural with the foundation stone laying for the new Father Muller Nursing College Thumbay took place on 26 July 2022.

The Bishop of Mangalore Diocese and President of FMCI Rev Dr Peter Paul Saldanha, blessed the foundation stone and laid it in presence of the Director FMCI Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho and all those gathered. The Bishop along with other dignitaries unveiled the New Building Sketch of Father Muller Nursing College, Thumbay. With 32 admissions and eight more to be admitted on government quota, the classes will begin in a couple of days and will be held in the basement of the Thumbay hospital, until the new nursing college building is completed. Among the 40 nursing students, four are religious sisters.

Sr Dhanya Devasia was appointed as the first principal of the new nursing college. The Administrator of the Thumbay campus Fr Sylvester Lobo will be looking into the daily working of this new unit along with the task at hand in running the hospital. Father Muller Hospital-Thumbay (FMHT) which is at the threshold of its 10 th year of its operation at Thumbay, received the New Father Muller Nursing College Thumbay( FMNCT) as a gift. FMHT was started in 2013, and NABH accredited by entry level 2021 offers several amenities to the locals. Today marked the opening of this new batch of students at FMNCT, which is the first nursing College in this Bantwal Taluk and another new unit of FMCI.

The Father Muller Charitable Institutions has been steadily yet firmly climbing strides. 1880 marked a new page in the healthcare for the peoples of South Canara, with the selfless dedicated care towards leprosy and other ailments by Rev. Fr Augustus Muller, SJ. From a dispensary under the banyan tree to world-renowned educational and hospital units, the Father Muller Charitable Institutions (FMCI) which marches forward in providing healthcare and healthcare education for the deserving.

FMCI has famed itself in nursing education starting with the Sisters of Charity who cared for the sick, while also educating novices in providing nursing and bedside care. With the establishment of the Father Muller School of nursing in 1959 and the Father Muller College of Nursing in 1987, there was increased zealousness in nursing education which led to alumni helming nursing care around the globe.

The FIRST batch of B Sc Nursing 2022-23 was inaugurated at Father Muller Hospital-Thumbay on 3 August 2022. The programme began with a prayer led by Ms Lidwin Pinto, a staff nurse and team,followed by welcome address by Fr Sylvester Lobo-Administrator of FMHT, where he said, “The management, GB members dream was to open a nursing college here at Thumbay- and the dream has come true Thanks to everyone who helped with the execution of this new college in this beautiful location. To witness this great event you all are here today and I am extremely happy to welcome you all”.

“I feel proud to welcome you all to the first batch of students and their parents and guardians. Today you are the focal point and key person. Without you it would be impossible to inaugurate this function, you have travelled from far and wide to reach this place, feel at home. I can see some kind of anxiety on your face but you need not worry because you are in the right place, right college. Though we are in the pioneering stage in this college, we have rich experience in running Medical and Nursing Colleges. In addition we will impart value based quality education, discipline and surely the best nurses will be churned from this nursing college who have a reputation not only in India but globally too” added Fr Lobo.

He concluded saying, “Dr Kiran Shetty our Medical superintendent has made a name in the Medical field and assists in the administration. I cannot forget his role in the formation of this new college. Sr Dhanya Devasia with vast experience in the nursing field will lead this new nursing college as its Principal to greater heights. Welcome every morning with a smile. Look on the new day as another special gift from your Creator, another golden opportunity to complete what you were unable to finish yesterday. Be a self-starter. So here is a golden opportunity to begin and complete your nursing career”.

The programme was inaugurated by lighting of the lamp by the dignitaries on the dais, namely Chief Guest Ms Renilda Shanthi Lobo- Principal, City College of Nursing, Mangaluru, joined by Rev Fr Richard Coelho-Director, FMCI; Fr Sylvester Lobo; Dr Kiran Shetty-Medical Superintendent, FMHT; and Sr Dhanya Devasia-Principal, of FMNC-Thumbay. Sr Dhanya addressing the gathering briefed about the new B Sc nursing course and also about the new Nursing college coming up in the campus within a couple of years.

In her inaugural address chief guest Ms Renilda S Lobo said, “I feel proud to be here as a chief guest being also a alumni of Father Muller Nursing College, Kankanady, Mangaluru which is the oldest nursing and well renowned Nursing college. My education there has reached me to this position, and I am thankful to my teachers, mentors and management. You have all chosen the right profession which has a very good scope in your future life. Once you graduate some of you may stay here to serve the patients, while others may go abroad to earn more money- but wherever you are, show that you are the product of Father Muller Nursing College, through your hard work, dedication and experience”.

“Nursing is not an easy job, there will be hurdles and hassles, but you need to overcome them with hard work, determination and courage. Nurses are very much needed in the present world. We need to appreciate the role of nurses during a pandemic in saving people’s lives.You need to follow the 3 H’s- Heart, Head and Hand. You need to think of success, and you should celebrate your success. Come out of your stress , overcome your problems, and try to win and succeed. Look for help when you get into any trouble, approach your teachers, mentors and management and solve them. Life is full of challenges, face them and win. Remember, you are in a renowned institution, and the education and training you get here will reach you to top anywhere in the globe. Best of luck in your nursing career” added Ms Renilda.

Fr Richard Coelho in his presidential address said “FMCI the prestigious and premier institute of the Diocese of Mangaluru has statistics of most nurses spread out worldwide and in the nation. It is the first in the private sector to start a nursing college in Karnataka state.A Christian minority institute which emits the principle of inclusiveness and principle of acceptance which was taught by Jesus Christ followed by Mahatma Gandhi, Swami Vivekananda and so on. And with the starting of the first batch of B Sc nursing at Father Muller Hospital-Thumbay shows yet another achievement of FMCI. With 4o students on the roll here, they have picked the rich institution for their nursing career and for their future life”(MORE ON FR COELHO SPEECH CLICK ON THE VIDEO BELOW)

Dr Antony Sylvan D’souza, Dean Father Muller Medical College, Dr Urban D’souza, Dean Father Muller College of Allied Health Science, Fr Nelson Dheeraj Pais, Asst Administrator Father Muller Medical College Hospital, Kankanady,.Fr Valerian D’souza- Parish Priest Bantwal Church, and Dean of FMHT Ward; Fr Rahul D’souza- Assistant parish priest, Bantwal church, Administrators of FMMC, Mangaluru, among others graced the occasion. Vote of thanks was proposed by Ms Silviya Nisha Lobo- Nursing Supervisor, and the ceremony was eloquently compered by Ms Alisha Rodrigues, a dietician at FMHT. The programme ended with singing the Institutional Anthem.

TEAM MANGALOREAN interacted with two new students joining the First batch of B Sc Nursing :

Miss JERLYN D’souza with her mother Ms Jacintha Menezes nee D’souza ( Dad: Jerald P D’souza absent)

Miss Jerlyn D’souza having completed her high school at St Francis English Medium School, Mudarangadi and completing her PUC at Poornaprajna PU College, in Admar always wanted to be a nurse so that she can serve the suffering humanity. When asked why she picked Father Muller Nursing College in Thumbay, she said, “I have heard all good things about nursing education at FMCI in Mangaluru, and its child at Thumbay will also provide the best education with knowledgeable teachers. Many of my friends having got educated in nursing at Father Muller’s are doing good in India and abroad. After completing my graduation, I will work for few years in India serving my country people, and if I get a chance will move to London/UK. My sincere thanks to the management for selecting me for the course”.

Miss SNEHA VINOD with her Dad, Vinod N J and Mom, Ms SmitHA K S and younger brother Swithen

Miss Sneha Vinod did her high school and PU at Bethany High school and Bethany PU College respectively in Nelyadi. Reasons to pick Father Muller College of Nursing at Thumbay, she said “There is no other better institution that would provide good education and training in Nursing than Father Muller Institution. And this new nursing college here in Thumbay which is part of FMCI, I am confident that I will get the best education and training, with better facilities and new techniques. Nursing is a noble profession, and getting your degree from a renowned institution is one of the best thing one can expect in life. Thanks to everyone for giving me a chance to pursue my nursing career here”

