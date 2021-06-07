Another Feather in the Cap! Father Muller Hospital-Thumbay gets NABH Status

Spread the love



















Another Feather in the Cap! Father Muller Hospital-Thumbay gets National Accreditation Board for Hospitals & Health Care Providers (NABH) Status

Mangaluru: Father Muller Hospital, Thumbay- a 150 bedded multispeciality hospital is a unit of Father Muller Charitable Institution Kankanady Mangaluru renders remarkable preventive and promotive health care at the doorsteps of the community with the vision “Heal & Comfort”, the suffering humanity with compassion and respect. It was taken over from the B. A Group on 1 May 2013. It has grown from simple general health care to a multispeciality hospital with state of the art facilities.

The Hospital Vision is to heal and comfort the suffering humanity with compassion and respect, and to be recognized as a global leader in medical education and research, and the Mission is – To be progressive in providing holistic health care services to all; To ensure global standards in medical education, and To create and foster a centre of excellence for medical research. During the pandemic, the doctors and staff of FMH-Thumbay have played a vital role as Covid-19 Warriors to combat the virus, and for their tireless work to halt the spread of Covid-19 global pandemic, the CEO of NABH Dr Atul Mohan Kochhar has saluted the entire medical fraternity and frontline health workers.

In his letter to Dr Kiran Shetty, the Medical Superintendent of FMH-Thumbay, Dr Atul Mohan has stated-“On behalf of NABH, I am pleased to inform you that Father Muller Hospital-Thumbay has been granted certification under Entry Level Hospital Programme for the services recommended by the Certification Committee. The certification shall be effective from 3 March 2021 to 2 March 2023 subject to continued compliance with NABH. The Certification would be governed as per the Standard Accreditation Agreement between NABH -OCI and Healthcare Organization. Congratulations to you and all for achieving this distinction”.

About NABH:

National Accreditation Board for Hospitals & Health Care Providers (NABH) is a constituent board of the Quality Council of India, set up to establish and operate accreditation programmes for health care organizations. The board is structured to cater to the much-desired needs of the consumers and to set benchmarks for the progress of the health industry. The board, while being supported by all stakeholders including industry, consumers, and government, have full functional autonomy in its operation. NABH is committed to supporting the improvement of the quality of healthcare service in our country for all strata of the population through various methodologies and tools to supplement the efforts of the providers of healthcare service and the requirements of the system at various levels.



“NABH, therefore, intends to be a robust, accessible and competent organization to complement the health care system to improve its efficiency and the predictability of healthcare outcomes. The Vision of NABH is to be an apex national healthcare accreditation and quality improvement body, functioning at par with global benchmarks. And its Mission is to operate accreditation and allied programs in collaboration with stakeholders focusing on patient safety and quality of healthcare based upon. NABH ‘s Values are- Credibility: Provide credible and value-added services; Responsiveness: Willingness to listen and continuously improving service; Transparency: Openness in communication and freedom of information to its stakeholders; and Innovation: Incorporating change, creativity, continuous learning and new ideas to improve the services being provided.

Scope of NABH /Objectives are- Accreditation of healthcare facilities; Quality promotion: initiatives like Nursing Excellence, Laboratory certification programs (not limited to these); IEC activities: public lecture, advertisement, workshops/ seminars; Education and Training for Quality & Patient Safety; and Recognition: Endorsement of various healthcare quality courses/ workshops.

And now FMH-Thumbay getting the accreditation of NABH is indeed an added feather to its cap, and it is all set to get much recognition in this rural area of Thumbay and nearby vicinity, thereby serving the patients in those areas. It should be noted that Father Muller Hospital-Mangaluru was the first institution in the state to achieve the accreditation of NABH and probably one of the very few in the country. Father Muller Charitable Institution with a history of nearly 140 years having the motto ‘Heal and Comfort’, from the inception days of the only service-oriented setup, has gradually transitioned into the academic field. And this baby of Father Muller Hospital-Mangalore has reached greater heights in such a small span of existence and now achieving the accreditation of NABH is great news and a success story.

Speaking to Team Mangalorean Dr Kiran Shetty- The Medical Superintendent of FMH-Thumbay said, “Receiving this NABH accreditation is a great achievement for our hospital. We are indeed happy to face the new challenges and in our efforts to improve the facility in this institution, we are looking forward to continuous support and constant constructive criticism from every nook and corner. We hope that the present management under the direction of Fr Richard Coelho will be in the process of taking this Great Medical Institution to Greater Heights, following in the footsteps of the Founder Father Augustus Muller”.

For more details contact:

Father Muller Hospital- Thumbay

Bantwal -574143

Ph No: 08255-232555,234853,234854

Email: fmhthumbay@gmail.com

