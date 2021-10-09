Spread the love



















Another Immoral Policing Reported in Moodbidri, Two Held

Moodbidri: Another immoral policing has been reported in Moodbidri on October 9.

According to the police, on October 9, at around 11:00 am, a man along with his wife from Karkala were travelling on a Maruti Alto along with two other girls. While they were on their way to Moodbidri, a group of six to 8 persons waylaid their car and misbehaved with them as they were checking to what religion the occupants in the car belonged to.

In this connection, a case was filed in the Moodbidri Police station under section 354 153a 504 506 IPC.

Based on the complaint, the Moodbidri police have now arrested two persons including the prime accused and search is on for the other accused.

