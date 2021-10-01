Spread the love



















Another man beaten to death in Gorakhpur

Gorakhpur (Uttar Pardesh): Nearly 72 hours after the murder of a Kanpur businessman in Gorakhpur, a 25-year-old man working at a model liquor shop was beaten to death by drunk customers.

The incident was captured on CCTV installed in the shop.

According to reports, the incident took place late on Thursday night, about half a kilometre from the Ramgarh Tal police station.

Manish Prajapati, the victim, was a native of Madhya Pradesh and was working in this model shop since the past few months.

On Thursday, a few men came into the shop and ordered drinks. The customers apparently got angry over the delay in getting the order and this led to a verbal spat with Manish.

The argument soon turned into an ugly fight and the customers allegedly attacked Manish and another staff member, Raghu.

The customers called in a few more of their friends who also joined the assault, which continued for nearly 20 minutes.

By the time the police came, the attackers had fled.

Both injured persons were taken to hospital where Manish was declared brought dead. Raghu is still admitted in the hospital where his condition is critical.

Police have registered a case and are currently trying to identify the accused persons.

The Gorakhpur police tweeted that one of the accused has been arrested and a search is on for the remaining accused whose identity is being established through the CCTV footage.

The police tweeted that the accused will be booked under the National Security Act (NSA).

Like this: Like Loading...