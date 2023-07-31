Another Pothole Death: 19-year-old Youth Dies on Spot at Bikkarnakatta

Mangaluru: In a tragic incident, a 19-year-old youth died on the spot after he lost control of his motorbike when it fell in a pothole and crashed into the Omni Car, near Infant Jesus Shrine, Bikkarnakatta here on July 30 night.

The deceased has been identified as Ankit (19) from Kodikkal.

According to the police, on July 30 at around 10 pm, Ankit dropped his friend Aryan at his house in Kulshekar and was returning to Kodikkal. When Ankit reached Jayashree Gate, he lost control of his motorbike which went over a pothole and hit an Omni car parked in front of the Nursery at Bikkarnakatta. Due to the impact, Ankit was thrown to the ground and died on the spot.

His friends who were on another motorbike rushed Ankit to the hospital but the doctors declared him brought dead.

A case has been registered in the Mangaluru East Traffic Police Station and investigation is on.

