Spread the love



















Another TDP leader joins YSRCP in Andhra



Amaravati: Manthena Anantha Varma, former Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MLA from Bapatla joined the ruling Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) on Wednesday in the presence of Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office.

Eight more local TDP leaders from Bapatla abandoned TDP led by Nara Chandrababu Naidu in favour of the YSRCP.

The new joinees include Manthena Subbaraju, V. Venkateswara Raju, M.V. Sarveswara Yadav, Prudhviraj, Manthena Nagaraju, Bapuji and Modugula Venkat Reddy.

Deputy Speaker Kona Raghupati and YSRCP general secretary Lella Aappi Reddy were present during the joining.

Since many days, scores of Opposition parties’ supporters have been joining the ruling party.