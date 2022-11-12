Another temblor felt in Delhi-NCR

Residents of Delhi-NCR on Saturday evening experienced another temblor — the second this week.

New Delhi: Residents of Delhi-NCR on Saturday evening experienced another temblor — the second this week.

The quake, whose epicentre and magnitude are yet to be confirmed, was felt for quite a few seconds.

Netizens soon took to Twitter to report the quake.

“Earthquake in New Delhi at 7.59 p.m. for about a minute. Thus is second time within this week,” a tweet read.

“Strong tremors being felt in Delhi right now,” another user posted.

“Earthquake in Delhi, Hope everyone safe!” read another tweet on the micro-blogging site.

Earlier, an earthquake of 6.3 magnitude hit Nepal in the wee hours of Wednesday. The tremors of that earthquake were also felt in parts of the Delhi-NCR region.