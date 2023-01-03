Another video surfaces, shows victim arguing with her friend

New Delhi: In a latest development in the death case of a 20-year-old woman, who died after being dragged by a car, a new CCTV footage has surfaced in which the victim can be seen arguing with her friend.

The CCTV footage shows the outside area of Oyo Hotel where the victim and her friend, identified as Nidhi, had stayed on December 31, 2022 before the incident.

Nidhi and the victim can be seen yelling at each other for a long time. Anil, the manager of the hotel said that both were having heated arguments after which they were asked to vacate the rooms. They then went downstairs and again had an argument.

After the argument, Nidhi and the victim left the hotel on a Scooty.

The autopsy report of the deceased is not ready yet in the matter.

Last night, Special Commissioner of Police, Shalini Singh also visited the incident spot.

Singh reached the crime scene sharp at 12 a.m. She was accompanied by DCP EOW Jitender Kumar Meena and her staff. She made a round of the 12 km long road where the victim was dragged by the car’s occupants.

On Monday, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) constituted an inquiry committee into the matter. The MHA made Singh the head of the committee. She will furnish the report with MHA by Tuesday evening.

A board of three doctors Monday conducted the post-mortem of the deceased. It will also furnish an autopsy report by Wednesday evening.

Two teams of FSL also visited the spot and collected exhibits from the crime scene. The FSL team also collected samples from the victim’s Scooty and the accused’s Baleno car.

The victim was riding the Scooty when she met with an accident. It is said that she got entangled in the Baleno car that kept on dragging her for 12 km which led to her death. Her naked body was found in Kanjhawala in the early hours of Sunday. The police have arrested all the five occupants of the car. They are currently on three-day police remand.