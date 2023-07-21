Anti Communal Wing in Mangaluru Externs Three Bajrang Dal Activists

Mangaluru: After Congress came to power in Karnataka, the Anti Communal wing was formed under the instructions of the Home Minister Dr G Parameshwar and the Anti-Communal wing was launched in Mangaluru on June 15.

On July 21, three Bajrang Dal activists who were involved in immoral policing received a notice from the police department. The notice mentioned the externing of three Bajrang Dal activists and ordered them to appear before the DCP on July 21.

On March 26, 2023, organiser Arjun obtained permission to celebrate Holi at the ‘Surya Woods’ in Maroli. On that day, some students were enjoying the Holi celebrations. During the party, Bajrang Dal activists barged into the venue and disrupted the programme saying that an obscene dance was going on. They damaged the banners and the hoarding put up for the programme.

In this connection, a case was filed against Ganesh Attavar, Jai Prasanth, Balchander, Akshay Chirag and Mithun for disrupting the programme. The anti-communal wing submitted a report to the DCP and notices were served to three Bajrang Dal activists. The activities of three of the accused were being strictly monitored and an order to extern them was issued.

Ganesh Attavar, Jayaprakash Shaktinagar and Balchander Attavar have been externed from Mangaluru.

Speaking to the media persons Police Commissioner Kuldeep Kumar Jain said, “Basically all the three are involved in criminal activities and action has been taken action against them. We have already externed 60 rowdy sheeters from Mangaluru this year. Today we have externed three Bajrang Dal activists”.

