Anti-communal Wing Launched in Mangaluru to Crack Down on Immoral Policing – CP Kuldeep Jain

Mangaluru: “The anti-communal wing has been launched in Mangalore commissionerate to curb immoral policing”, said the Commissioner of Police, Kuldeep Kumar Jain during a press meet held at the Police Commissioner’s office here on June 15.

Addressing the media persons CP Jain said, “The anti-communal wing under the leadership of ACP, CCB department will work in the Mangalore Commissionerate. At present, the anti-communal wing will function with Six staff members including the Inspector from City Special Branch (CSB). This wing will keep watch on any kind of hate speech, communally sensitive issues, communally sensitive murder, cattle theft, cattle trafficking and immoral policing”.

If there are any issues, the ACP of CCB will report them to the Commissioner. The wing has been functioning for the past two days with six police personnel. On June 6, Home Minister Dr G Parameshwar instructed the Police commissioner to start an anti-communal wing to curb immoral policing in the Mangalore commissionerate and appoint competent officers from the department to manage it.

The team will monitor the 200 cases that have been reported in the last 10 years. The team will also keep an eye on any matter that incites communal violence, hate speeches, moral policing, spreading hatred on social media and cow thefts, he stated.

“Any case in this regard would be first reported in the jurisdictional police station and will be transferred to the ACW. Action will be initiated by the wing,” the stated.

Like this: Like Loading...