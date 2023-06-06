Anti-Communal Wing to be formed to Stop Immoral Policing – HM Dr G Parameshwar

Mangaluru: “To prevent immoral policing an anti-communal wing will be formed”, said Home Minister Dr G Parameshwar during a press conference held at the Police Commissioner’s office here on June 6.

Addressing the media persons HM Parameshwar said, “The people of Mangaluru are peace-loving and hard-working. But some anti-social elements are trying to spoil the peace and to prevent such activities, we will form an anti-communal wing in the district. I have instructed the Police commissioner to appoint competent officers from the department to manage this wing. If the Anti-communal wing will be successful in Mangaluru, we will extend it to Dakshina Kannada and the entire state”.

HM further said, “The government will give priority to maintaining communal harmony. Immoral policing in the coastal district is a black dot to the intellectual city. We have given August 15 as the deadline to the police department to curb the drug menace in the Coastal District and make it a drug-free zone. I hope the police department will take stringent action against the drug peddlers and the consumers”.

HM also said, “Our government will provide compensation to the families of Deepak Rao, Fazil, Jalil and Masood who were killed in communal clashes. The authorities have been instructed to submit a report in this regard”.

“The people of the state have voted for Congress and we have won 135 seats. About the five guarantees, BJP and Modi are saying that Congress will go bankrupt. After consulting with the financial experts, we prepared five guarantees and announced them during the election campaign. This is the third time I am becoming the Home minister. I had asked CM Siddaramaiah to give me some other ministerial berth but he wanted me to be the Home minister. The police department should work with integrity. Even though the Congress party lost the elections in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi, we have a Congress government in the state, HM stressed.

Prior to the press meeting, Home Minister Dr Parameshwar held a meeting with the police officers at the IGP office. Divisional ADGP Alok Kumar, IGP Dr Chandragupta, Commissioner Kuldeep Kumar Jain, Dakshina Kannada SP In-charge C B Rishyanth, Uttara Kannada SP Vishnuvardhan, Udupi SP Hakay Akshay Machhindra and Chikkamagaluru SP Uma Prashanth were present.

