Anti-Conversion Bill: People need not worry: CM Bommai

Hubballi: People need not worry about the proposed Anti-Conversion Bill, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said speaking to media persons In Hubballi on Sunday.

Hinduism, Christianity, Islam and Sikhism are constitutionally recognised religions. There would be no hindrance for worship and religious practices of people belonging to any religion, the Chief Minister assured. “The bill is only to prevent religious conversions by inducements,” he clarified.

The issue of religious conversions is being debated for a long time in the post-independence era. Many states have enacted anti-conversion laws. Majority of people want similar law to be brought in the state after studying the laws enacted in other states. “In this background the Law department is studying the laws enacted in other states. Then the draft would be placed before the state cabinet. If the Law department submits the draft then it would come up for discussion in Belagavi session of state legislature,” Bommai said.

Religious conversions is not good for society. The poor and vulnerable sections of the society should not fall for it. Conversions bring problems within the families. So, the bill is being proposed, he said.