Anti-corruption department tightens noose around Imran’s sister

Islamabad: Pakistan Punjab’s anti-corruption department in Layyah has accelerated the investigation into 5,261 kanals of land against Imran Khans sister Uzma Khan, media reports said.

The department has decided to issue three notices phase-wise to Imran Khan’s sister and her husband in the land case, Samaa TV reported.

The department said unilateral action will be taken if Uzma Khan and her husband fail to comply with the notices, the report said.

The first notice will be issued this week, while on failing to appear, three phase-wise notices will be sent. On their appearance, Uzma Khan and husband will be handed over a questionnaire.

The anti-corruption team raided the revenue office in Chobara and took the records into its custody.

Uzma Khan, a sister of Imran Khan, bought land in her own name and that of her husband Ahad Majeed Khan during the tenure of former Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar through two different transfer deeds, Samaa TV reported.

According to the official records, 5,261 kanals of agricultural land were purchased for only Rs 131.5 million. But only a few lakhs of rupees were deposited in the national treasury through two challans, causing a loss to the government kitty, Samaa TV reported.

The anti-corruption department took notice of the issue, and in a late night raid at the revenue office, the anti-corruption director general, along with the assistant commissioner, additional deputy collector (revenue), tehsildar and other officers, seized the record and transferred it to Lahore.

