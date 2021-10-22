Spread the love



















Anti-corruption officials search premises of AIADMK leader



Chennai: Officials of Tamil Nadu Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) on Friday carried out search operations at the residences and business premises of those who are considered to be close to former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K. Palaniswami.

According to officials, the DVAC officials were conducting the search operation at the residence of R. Elangovan, Chairman, Tamil Nadu State Apex Cooperative Bank and his business premises.

Elangovan also holds a post in AIADMK and is said to be close to AIADMK Joint Coordinator Palaniswami.

The DVAC had registered a disproportionate assets case against Elangovan and also against his son E. Praveen Kumar.

The searches are being carried out in several places in Salem, Chennai, Karur and Namakkal.

Like this: Like Loading...