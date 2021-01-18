Spread the love



















Anti-cow Slaughter Law Comes into Effect in State

Udupi: “Karnataka’s anti-cow slaughter law will come into effect from January 18. The people of the state should co-operate with the government”, said B S Yediyurappa.

CM Yediyurappa spoke to the media persons after symbolically inaugurating the states anti-cow slaughter law by offering Go Puja at the Venktaramana Temple, Karamballi on Monday, January 18.

CM Yediyurappa said, “This is a historic decision taken by our government. It was the dream of Mahatma Gandhi to ban cow slaughter. The people of Karnataka have also requested our government, and we have now brought the anti-cow slaughter law. There is no permission to Kill cows in the state, and people should co-operate and respect the law”.

According to the order, people involved in cow slaughter will face up to three to seven years jail and (or) a fine of up to Rs 5 lakh Subsequent offences can invite fines up to Rs 10 lakh and a jail term of up to seven years.

“The slaughter of cows and calves is not allowed while the slaughter of buffaloes above the age of 13 years is allowed. Illegal selling, transportation or culling of cows is punishable. If a cow has contracted a disease, which can spread to other cattle, then it can be culled or slaughtered.”

Earlier this month, State Governor Vajubhai Vala had consented to the Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Bill-2020 that was passed in the state assembly on December 9, 2020.



