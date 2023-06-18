Anti-Drug Committee to be established soon in Educational Institutions in District – SP Hakay Akshay Machindra

Udupi: The Udupi District Superintendent of Police, Hakay Akshay Machindra said that as per the Home Minister’s instructions, an Anti-Drug Committee will be established in all the educational institutions of Udupi district to curb anti-social activities including the consumption and supply of drugs.

Speaking at a press meeting held at the SP office on June 17, 2023, he said, “In this regard, a meeting will be convened with the CEO of ZP, Pre-Graduate Education Department and Public Education Department officials and college management boards. Work will be done with a clear goal to curb anti-social activities including the consumption and supply of drugs through this committee.

Further, SP said, “Many students have already given information about the drug network through internet calls without giving their names and mobile number. Due to this information, we have been able to solve many drug-related cases. I congratulate such students. Similarly, parents have also given information about their children who are involved in the drug network”.

SP also said, “The public should come forward to give information about anti-social activities without revealing their names. We will also keep their identity confidential. Any information can be sent to my official mobile number. The role of the public is also necessary for this operation”.

As directed by the Home Minister, the police department has started a search operation of the drug network in the district. In Manipal, parties are going on after midnight. We have raided a total of 15 such parties in the last four to five months and cracked drug networks, said SP.

It is shocking that law students who know the law and people from good family backgrounds are involved in drug peddling networks.

This shows that drugs are being used for fun and enjoyment. Educational institutions and the police department need to work together, he said.

