Anti-Drugs Awareness Programme at Nirkan Church

The Catholic Sabha & Health Commission of St Thomas the Apostle Church, Nirkan (Vogga) held an Anti Drugs Awareness Programme on Sunday, 17 September 2023 at 8:30 am.

Rev Fr Leo William Lobo, Parish Priest of Nirkan Church, inaugurated the programme.

Dr Caren Prajwal Casthelino – Associate Professor of the Forensic Department at Father Muller Medical College, Kankanady was the Resource person for the day. She spoke about, What are drugs and how people get addicted to them, and how to overcome this problem.

Rev Fr Michael Lobo; Mr Vincent Bennis – Vice president & Mrs Shanthi Veigas – Secretary of Parish Pastoral Council; Mr Stany Lobo – Immediate Past President of Catholic Sabha Mangalore Pradesh (R.); Mrs Anisha Fernandes – Secretary of Catholic Sabha Nirkan Unit; Mr Jeffrey Rodrigues – Convenor of Health Commission; Mr Alphonse Fernandes Immediate Past President of Catholic Sabha Nirkan Unit were present.

Mr Austin Lobo – President of the Catholic Sabha Nirkan Unit welcomed the gathering and a Representative of ‘Amso Sandesh’ Magazine – Mr Jossy Pinto conveyed the vote of thanks. Mr Melwin D’Souza – a member of Catholic Sabha Nirkan Unit compered the programme.

Like this: Like Loading...