Anti-terror squads of 12 states meet at Delhi Police HQ



New Delhi: A meeting of the anti-terror unit chiefs of 11 states and the Delhi Police officials is currently underway in the national capital, officials said here on Friday.

The meeting comes in the backdrop of the Delhi Police Special Cell’s recent crackdown on a Pakistan’s ISI sponsored terror module that was planning to carry out violent attacks in India.

Sources told IANS that the meeting is expected to focus on the joint raids and better coordination on the ground to avert any terror activity.

Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana was also in the meeting, sources said.

On Tuesday, the Special Cell of the Delhi Police had busted a Pakistan-backed terror module and arrested six persons, including two — Zeeshan and Javed — who were trained in Pakistan.

The Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) had trained the two terrorists to blow bridges and railway tracks in order to cause mass casualties in India.

The interrogation of the terror suspects has revealed that the duo was also asked to acquire the details of the timings and route of the trains with more passengers so that the blast resulted in a high number of casualties.

Sources informed that 1.5 kg of RDX was found from their possession when they were caught by the Special Cell earlier this week.

“This much amount of RDX is enough to cause large-scale destruction,” the source added.

