Anud Singh Dhaka: Not all praise translates into opportunity



Mumbai: Actor Anud Singh Dhaka made his big debut in the entertainment industry with the anthology ‘Taj Mahal: 1989’ in the year 2020. Then pandemic hit and eventually, his latest film ‘Janhit Mein Jaari’ became his first theatrical release.

Even though the actor received a lot of praise for his first project back then, that certainly did not open doors for more opportunities and his struggle continued.

In conversation with IANS, Anud opens up on how bagging the first big project and critics’ appreciation is not really a help to bag a project.

Anud told IANS: “I think the praises that we new actors get from the fraternity as well as from the audience, does not get translated in opportunity. At times more than talent, you need visibility. The film ‘Janhit Mein Jaari’ is special because the story delivers an important message and reaches a mass audience.

“My first big project ‘Taj Mahal: 1989’ was a Netflix film that a section of the audience loved but couldn’t reach out to a mass audience that watches films in the theatre. So basically, now I have gained respect from the casting directors but not enough to bag projects from the producer.”

However, the actor thinks that his latest release will change his fate.

Even though there are many new talents have been discovered in the OTT space in the last two years, Anud pointed out that it is not necessarily the talent that is taken into consideration.

“I know that these days we are seeing so many web series are being made and so much content is getting created but are all of them are great memorable content? More than often for a new actor, all that matters is the commercial success of a project and not really great talent. If you are part of commercial success, or a social media influencer, the producer is ready to invest money; because you become a profitable entity. Perhaps that is why our journey becomes tougher,” explained the actor.

‘Janhit Mein Jaari’, written by Raaj Shaandilyaa, directed by Jai Basantu Singh, starring Nushrratt Bharuccha, Vijay Raaz, Brijendra Kala, Tinu Anand among others – releases in theatres.