Anup D’Costa from Kundapur to lead Karnataka team in 71st National Volleyball Tournament

Kundapur: Anup D’Costa from Kundapur has been selected as captain of the Karnataka team in the 71st National Volleyball Tournament that started in Guwahati, Assam, on Thursday, February 2.

The 12-member Karnataka team includes Chandan Acharya of Koteshwar and Naveed Khan from Bhatkal.

Anup D’Costa works for the Income Tax Department in Hyderabad. He has represented the country as captain of the Indian junior team. He has also represented the Karnataka team for the last 15 years. He played 13 times in the National Volleyball tournament for Karnataka and now has got the opportunity to lead the Karnataka team.

Anup is an all-rounder and expert in blocking, defence and smashing. In 2008, he was selected for the state volleyball team and got the Best Asian Youth Award. In 2015 he received the Ekalavya Award.

