Anupam Agrawal takes charge as new Police Commissioner of Mangaluru

Mangaluru: City police will continue with the ongoing people contact programmes and it will be further improved, said new Police Commissioner of Mangaluru Anupam Agrawal here on Thursday, September 7.

Speaking to reporters soon after taking charge, Agrawal said the city police will continue its efforts to realise the objective of the State government to make Mangaluru free from drugs. Stringent action will be taken against those indulging in moral policing. Moral policing incidents in Dakshina Kannada region were more when compared to other parts of the State. Police will take effective action against those trying to disturb communal harmony and peace. Organised crime too will be effectively dealt with, he said.

Agrawal, a native of Jodhpur in Rajasthan was earlier Deputy Inspector-General of Police of North East Range. This 2008-batch IPS officer worked as Assistant Superintendent of Police in Davangere and Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) in Belagavi. He also worked as Superintendent of Police in Ramanagara and Vijayapura. He has also served as Director of the Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports.

