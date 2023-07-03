Anupam Kher has lunch with best friend Satish Kaushik’s daughter Vanshika

Veteran actor Anupam Kher recently stepped out for lunch with Vanshika Kaushik, the daughter of his best friend and late actor-director Satish Kaushik, treating her with a caramel custard.

The actor took to Twitter on Monday to share a video of himself in the company of Vanshika at a plush restaurant in Mumbai. The actor engaged in a heartful chat with her and also gifted her a few books. He mentioned that they also got food packed for Satish Kaushik’s wife Shashi Kaushik.

Talking about Vanshika’s eating habits, the veteran actor said that she doesn’t like vegetables in pasta and also removes the leafy vegetables from pizza to which the little girl quips, “Aapne bhi nikaale the patte (you too did the same)”.

Anupam smiled and agreed to Vanshika’s claim.

The actor also asked if Vanshika likes to cook, to which she said that she cooks maggi. Anupam shared that he can make other complex delicacies as well, like ‘anda bhurji’.

