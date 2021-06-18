Spread the love



















Anupam Kher interacts with police officers, staff in Shimla



Shimla: Bollywood actor Anupam Kher on Thursday visited the police headquarters here and had an informal interaction with the officers and staff present there.

Kher was welcomed by DGP Sanjay Kundu and was presented with mementos, a shawl and a cap.

The actor shared his experiences from the time he lived with his joint family at the Nabha Estate in Shimla.

He also spoke about the importance of the power of dreams and hopes and women empowerment, pointing out that “a failure is an event, not a person”.

The DGP appraised him of the activities of Himachal Police in general, and of the role women have come to play in policing during recent times in particular.

He also presented Kher with a coffee table book titled ‘Veerangana’, which was unveiled on the occasion of International Women’s Day on March 8 this year.

Kher spent about two hours at the police headquarters.

