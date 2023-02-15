Any fault found, will send you to jail: K’taka HC to govt officials

Karnataka High Court has issued a stern warning to the government officials that if any discrepancy is found in connection with providing uniforms to students studying in government schools that they would be sent to prison.



The division bench headed by Justice B. Veerappa and Justice K.S. Hemalekha issued the warning on Tuesday. The bench was looking into the contempt petition submitted in this regard by M. Manjunath, a resident of Koppal.

The petitioner had submitted to the court that though the High Court had given order in 2018 to provide two pairs of uniforms, one pair of shoes and two pairs of socks, the government is not fulfilling the direction of the court.

The counsel representing the government informed the court that the funds for uniforms to provide uniforms to school children had been released. He also submitted that as per the directions of the court, the uniforms and other articles have been provided to students of all academic years.

However, the bench expressing its displeasure over the government not providing appropriate documents regarding providing the uniforms, warned the officials that the court would send them to jail if any discrepancy is found.

The bench also directed the prosecution to submit a report in this regard in connection with following the court’s order within two weeks.

The court had earlier in January taken the government and bureaucracy to task over the matter. “Crores of rupees are being spent on social, religious functions, can’t they provide uniforms to children? The government and bureaucrats should be ashamed,” the court had mentioned.

“The officials do not have any shame, they don’t have conscious. They are not treating the students studying in the government schools as human beings. The children will go to private schools in cars. The step motherly attitude towards the government school children will not be tolerated at any cost. The government should open its eyes and provide uniforms to children, the bench had lashed out.

