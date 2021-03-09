Spread the love



















Anyone Aspiring To Be A Judge, One Should Be Honest’-Civil Judge Ms Sparsha D’souza

‘Anyone Aspiring to be a Judge, One Should be Honest’-Newly selected Karnataka State Civil Judge Ms Sparsha D’souza, during International Women’s Day celebrations held at St Aloysius College, organized by Students’ Council and Womens’ Forum of St Aloysius College, Mangaluru



Mangaluru: 8 March was an auspicious occasion where many got a chance to acknowledge the importance of women and the hard work they put in every aspect of their lives, but are seldom recognized or accepted. First and foremost, it was a chance to realize how much change has been achieved, let us not forget that women now have opportunities that their mothers and grandmothers could only dream of and they have to celebrate that, and it is a significant time to do so. However, it was also a chance to see how much more progress women have to make until they live in a world where equality of gender is something that they consider to be a reality. Until there can be as many mediocre women in the same positions as men, until it is not the case that women, as they do today, often have to work twice as hard to be considered half as good as their male counterparts.

It is a society in which male dominance often dictates, a community in which the care offered to women regularly, the standards that they are considered to be, contributes to a very different reality for women than fact for men. Furthermore, 8 March was a day when women thought it was necessary to reeducate themselves, not only as humans but to inspire their male allies to teach themselves to fight for real gender equality. Modern women no longer depend on men. In any way, she is strong and self-confident, and she is capable of doing something equal to men. We all should also respect each of them, not because of gender, but because of their own identity. We must agree that both women and men contribute equally to the development of the home and community. Women are not just “child-bearers,” women have their own identity, let us not forget it. Moreover, each woman is amazing, regardless of where she works, home or office. We must respect and recognize the achievements of women in their life and to contribute happiness to the lives of other women and those around them. And that is WOMAN!

The International Women’s Day programme was conducted on 8 March 2021 by the Students’ Council and the Womens’ Forum of St. Aloysius College (Autonomous) at 3:00 pm in the LF Rasquinha Hall to celebrate the spirit of womanhood. The programme began with the invocation of God’s blessing by the choir lead by Ms. Alina Peris which was followed by the lighting of the lamp by the dignitaries.

Advocate Ms Sparsha D’souza who was recently appointed as Karnataka State Civil Judge was the Chief Guest of the event and was introduced by Dr. Ratan Mohunta, the Director of the Students’ Council. In her address, she spoke of the importance of women in the judiciary and the role they play in ensuring justice. She reminisced over her college days and her journey from being a shy individual to taking up positions of authority and spoke of the importance of dedication and determination in achieving success. She added that God Almighty has played an important role in her journey. (More of her speech is at the bottom of this report)

Ms. Sapna Shenoy, one of the guests of honour for the occasion is an Investment Services professional and trainer, and was introduced by Dr. Divya Shetty, a faculty at SAC. In her address, Ms. Sapna highlighted the need for financial independence among women. She shed light on the various benefits of entrepreneurship, and the need for women to take up more entrepreneurial ventures. “ You will work for your business in the beginning and later your business will work for you” she added. ( More of her speech is at the bottom of this report)

Yet another guest of honour for the occasion, Ms. Vidya Dinker, a social and environmental activist was introduced by Ms. Niveditha, a faculty at SAC Ms. Vidya, in her address, highlighted the importance of independence in various spheres of a woman’s life, from her workplace to her home. She shed light on the various demands society imposes on women. She painted the example of a woman who is extremely independent in her workplace and holds positions of authority but has no right in the decision-making of her personal life. She stressed on the need to change such a situation. She spoke of how women can spark improvement and empowerment in other women. (More on her speech at the bottom of this report)

Rev. Dr. Praveen Martis SJ, principal of the College in his address, said that there is a long road ahead for women empowerment even in developed countries like the United States of America. “Women are the reason for life and the reason for love” he added. He also said that the gift of creation was given through a woman.After the Principal’s address, Advocate Sparsha D’souza was felicitated by the Guests of Honour, Ms. Sapna Shenoy and Ms. Vidya Dinker, Rev. Dr. Praveen Martis SJ, Principal, Dr. Ishwar Bhat, Dean of Student Welfare, Dr. Ratan Mohunta Director of Students’ Council, and Ms. Renita D’souza, Coordinator of the Women’s Forum. Followed by this was the Honouring of the Guests of Honour with a memento.

After the felicitation, a short cultural programme was presented. A melodious musical medley was presented by Ms. Alina Peris and team, including Ms Alison Fernandes, Ms Cheryl Rego, Ms Leona Alison, Ms Giselle Aranha and Musician/Keyboard player Arnold Mascarenhas, who rendered three songs-“This Is Me”,”Fight Song”and “Badal Mein Paon Hain” (Watch their performance on video below) . A video was presented in which the female students of Aloysius spoke of the women that inspire them and about what they like most about being a woman. Ms. Shivani Rao of IInd B Com presented an inspiring and captivating dance performance. The vote of thanks was delivered by Ms Paloma Rodrigues- Cultural Secretary/Student Council, and the programme was meticulously and professionally compered by Ms Melnitha Correa of IIIrd BA.

I end this column with a beautiful post I received from a friend on whatsapp : LET HER TAKE HER TIME ! “When she takes her time” to drink a barely warm cup of tea, let her. She’s given her time to cook your meal and serve it to you before she sits to drink her tea. “When she takes time” to select a dish from the menu, let her. Every day, for every meal she has prepared she has given her time to think about what to make, how much, and for whom. “When she takes time” to dress up to go out with you, let her. She has given her time to make sure that your ironed clothes are in their place and knows better than you, where your socks are. She has dressed up her child thoughtfully, to look like the most smartly dressed up child around.

“When she takes time” to watch TV mindlessly, let her. She is only half concentrating and has a clock ticking in her head. As soon as it’s nearing dinner time, you’ll see her disappear to get things ready. “When she takes time” to serve you breakfast, let her. She has kept aside the burnt toast for herself and is taking the time to serve her family the nicest ones she could manage. “When she takes time”after her tea to just sit by the window and stare into nothingness, let her. It’s her life, she’s given you countless hours of her life..Let her take a few minutes for herself.

She’s rushing through her life, giving chunks of her time whenever needed, wherever needed. Don’t rush her more than she rushes herself. Don’t push her harder than she pushes herself. A Tribute to all Women.

SPEECH BY CHIEF GUEST CIVIL JUDGE Ms SPARSHA D’SOUZA :

‘By their mere presence, women judges enhance the legitimacy of the courts, sending a powerful signal that they are open and accessible to those who seek recourse to justice’ says Judge Vanessa Ruiz.

I was never inclined towards law, until the burning passion of learning law developed in me working with a team of lawyers here at Mangaluru prior to pursuing my studies in law. My juniorship experience of 5 ½ years at the Mangaluru Bar gave me the skills, platform and confidence necessary to get along with what I had seeked to achieve in life. My thoughts or say the realisation of getting into Judiciary actually arose when my office colleague Sandesh V. Bhandary got appointed to the Judiciary.

My message to students: When faced with a decisive choice, make decisions based on your own introspection. Have an open mind. Enjoy the process of learning. Don’t look at it as a task. Make your own independent preparation strategy based on your unique strengths and weaknesses.

‘Life of a judge is not a bed of roses’ said our very own Supreme Court Judge N V Ramana. Anyone aspiring to be a judge, first of all, one should be honest about the reason for joining the services. In judicial services, you have a restricted life, you have to read extensively, so make up your mind before opting for it. It is a pious obligation. I am sure that this service will keep me motivated to give my best each day and I will be able to serve humanity to my best upholding the values of justice.

GUEST OF HONOUR SOCIAL ACTIVIST Ms VIDYA DINKER :



Vidya Dinker demonstrated how women and girls censor and limit themselves all the time in the bid to conform to society’s expectations of them. How this means they do not live full or fulfilled lives and are limited by the FOUR walls of home. The outdoors is projected as unsafe and yet women know and it is well documented that most violence and sexual abuse happens through people in a woman’s inner circle, and fewer instances happen through strangers. But Patriarchy works in subtle ways, and a large part of violence against girls and women remains unseen, unheard of, even so everyday that it’s perfectly normal even to the victimized women themselves.

Our political establishment, law and order functionaries, and far worse – even our judiciary carries the same biases, the same patriarchal mindset as we’ve seen recently from the CJI’s statements in the courtroom of the highest court of the land asking a rapist if he will marry his underage victim!

She clarified that gender equity will not be achieved just through education or employment and financial Independence. It has to do with breaking the shackles of our own minds, unlearning and learning afresh and constantly questioning the status quo, exercising choice and pushing at boundaries. It involves consistent questions to power, not just holding others around us and the state accountable, but always questioning ourselves and our own prejudices. Breaking the shackles and experiencing freedom demands from us eternal vigilance, a strong voice and a constant reaching out beyond our friends and comfort zones to support others who may not have the privileges we enjoy. She urged the young in the hall to step up to the challenge of creating an equal world in the future.

GUEST OF HONOUR Ms SAPNA SHENOY :

Role of women, challenges, and Entrepreneurship : Let me begin with a disclaimer , whatever I am going to discuss in the next few minutes it’s about women and it’s important for the women but it’s more important that men are also aware of these things. I am not trying to offend the men out here, I am in fact trying to create awareness because it’s men who play a more important role in our society. Take any powerful position in our society be it politics, corporate or the bureaucrat’s majority of the powerful positions are held by men. When it comes to empowering women, we need to bring in a lot of changes in society and it’s impossible for us women to bring in that change alone when the power lies majorly in the hands of the men. Therefore, it’s the equal responsibility of both men and women to bring in that change in the society.

So what are those changes that we need to bring in in our society? There are two important things that I want to discuss here today….

1. The prejudice against women? Here’s a small activity. I want all of you to visualize the three characters that I mention…the first character is a Surgeon , second one is a farmer , the third one is a police…. How many of you visualized… raise your hand if your answer is yes. How many of you visualized a lady doctor as a surgeon? How many of you visualized a woman as a farmer? How many of you visualised a lady police in the uniform? This is the proof that we all have prejudices against women. In Fact last year during women’s day I read an article about a study conducted by the ……Biases….Gender….

The problem is not only the biases we are not even aware of these biases…. In today’s society we have better education, more opportunities, more freedom, better awareness of our civil rights, there is ease of finance and the technology has advanced in spite of all this women have to face many barriers. And the biggest barrier is our mindset. Its time we overcome our stereotypes and prejudices.

2. Financial independence : The Status of women has improved when we compare the present generation of women compared to our parents. Today, more women are educated … more women prefer to have a career but unfortunately despite being educated and being able to earn, if we look at the financial status of women we have not progressed enough. In many of our households it’s the men who take major decisions especially when it comes to money. It’s unfortunate that there are families where women do not have a say… what I am referring to is even in houses where women have the freedom… we have the knowledge…. They have the ability to make decisions but despite that most of the women usually find the comfort in letting the men decide for them especially when it is about money.

Experience as a professional….If there is 1 way that can truly help women be financially free it’s through entrepreneurship. You may question me why not employment ? that would also help you earn, have a career and achieve financial freedom but I am telling this as an entrepreneur the benefits that you will experience as an entrepreneur … You will never be able to experience that as an employee. 1. You become your own boss. 2. Qualification does not matter. 3. Through business you are building an asset

There are three important lessons I want to share with all of you girls because these are exactly the three lessons I wish somebody had told me when I was a student like you …1. Believe in yourself… nobody else can make a difference in your own life other than yourself. 2. Trust your instincsts… that’s what will help you decide what is right and what’s wrong… and remember as women we are biologically designed that way. 3. Stop underestimating yourself… every woman out here is capable of doing much more than what we are told….!