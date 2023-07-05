‘Anything can happen in politics’, ex-CM Bommai’s remark triggers debate

Davanagere: Former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has stated on Wednesday that anything can happen in politics in the backdrop of development of Ajit Pawar joining BJP in Maharashtra.

Speaking to reporters he stated that “we will have to wait and watch on what is going to happen. Anything can happen in politics,” he reiterated. The statements have assumed importance in state politics and have become a topic of hot discussion on who will become Ajit Pawar in Karnataka politics.

Former CM H.D. Kumaraswamy also issued a similar statement and said he doesn’t know who will become the Ajit Pawar in the state. Sources explained that the statements of Bommai are hinting at the plan of operation lotus in the state.

The ruling Congress government has two power centers. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and DyCM D.K. Shivakumar vied with each other for the coveted post before elections and Shivakumar is unhappy over missing the chance to become the CM.

Bommai maintained that the leader of the opposition would be elected in a few days. The central leaders were busy with the matters of other states. Now, they will take a call for the Karnataka state, he added.

Commenting on the Bitcoin scandal and 40 per cent commission charges against the BJP leaders, Bommai said that all the cases from 2013 to the present day must be handed over to a commission for investigation. Only one case should not be given for investigation, he said.

Bommai also stated that the Congress has been making false allegations for one and half years. If they are investigated, justice will be served to us as they will prove to be false allegations. The present decision for ordering probes is just political, he maintained.

