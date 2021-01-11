Spread the love



















AP CM, Guv condole veteran journalist Rao’s death



Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan condoled the death of veteran journalist Turlapati Kutumba Rao on Monday.

“A prolific writer and good orator, the multi-faceted Kutumba Rao is a winner of numerous awards and his contribution to Telugu literature and journalism is rich,” said Reddy as he conveyed his condolences to Rao’s bereaved family.

Harichandan expressed profound grief and sadness at the passing away of Rao on Sunday night in Vijayawada.

“Rao is well known for his contribution to Telugu journalism with 4,000 biographies and 16,000 public speeches which won him a place in the world records,” he said.

Rao served as the chairman of AP Grandhalaya (library) Parishad and received several awards and honours for his contribution to Telugu journalism and literature.

The Governor prayed for the departed soul to rest in peace as he offered heartfelt condolences to Rao’s family members.