AP CM pays tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, Lal Bahadur Shastri

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday paid tributes to the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, and to former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on the occasion of their respective birth anniversaries.

Mahatma Gandhi was born on October 2, 1869, Lal Bahadur Shastri was born on this day in the year 1904. Shastri had immortalised the slogan ‘Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan’.

Saturday marks the 152nd birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. The day is also observed internationally, as the Non-violence Day, in his honour.

Taking to social media, Reddy noted that the ward and village secretariats set up in Andhra Pradesh two years back, are steps taken to transform Gandhiji’s dream of ‘Grama Swarajya’ into reality. The chief minister is launching Clean Andhra Pradesh (CLAP) on Saturday to coincide with Gandhi Jayanti.

