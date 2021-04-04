Spread the love



















Apartment Fire due to Electrical Short Circuit on Sturrock Road in the City

Mangaluru : A second floor flat located in Sturrock Apartments on Sturrock Road in the city caught fire at about 9:00 p.m. on Saturday night 3 April. Electrical short circuit initiating from a faulty refrigerator is suspected to be the cause of the fire. A fire tender immediately arrived on the scene and brought the fire under control within half an hour. There was no injury or casualty as there was no one living in the flat at the time of the mishap.

A fire man said the main door had been locked and they had to break the door to gain entry to the house. A building resident said the flat No. B2 belongs to Dr. Nithin Suvarna is said to have been rented out to students.

Electricity to the entire building was temporarily cut off and the building was also evacuated during the operation as a safety measure.