APD Foundation & Hasiru Dala organize Aadhar Card Camp for Waste Pickers

Mangaluru: Anti Pollution Drive Foundation (APDF) in association with Hasiru Dala organized an Aadhar Card Camp for Waste Pickers at Basavalingappa Nagar Colony, Mangalore on 30th November, 2021 under the auspices of Dakshina Kannada District Administration. This was the result of determined effort over a period of about four months to mobilize resources and ensure good attendance. About 64 waste pickers availed the benefit of the camp. Existing Aadhar cards of 60 waste pickers were rectified with required corrections / updates including change of mobile numbers of 30 waste pickers, 8 change of address and 12 renewals. Nine new Aadhar cards were issued on the occasion. The Deputy Commissioner of the district gave special permission to conduct the camp and Aadhar Card District Coordinator Sri Ramakrishna facilitated the event.

APDF and Hasiru Dala also organized a special camp for children of waste pickers on 21st November 2021 and distributed free school bags, books and school kits. Interactive programmes with various activities and training sessions were conducted. Naveen Peter, lecturer of Sahyadri College conducted the interactive programme.

Hasiru Dala, headed by Nalini Shekar, is a pioneer in waste pickers’ welfare having a strong presence in Bangalore and many other cities of Karnataka. Since the last few years APDF in association with Hasiru Dala has been striving to bring waste pickers into the mainstream of society and enhance their social security by enabling access to government facilities. “Waste pickers play a vital role in processing and recycling of dry waste. They enable us to keep the city clean and reduce pollution, yet they are the most neglected members of society. Hence we have been trying to organize them into a socially cohesive group so that they can avail governmental benefits as they deserve a healthy and improved standard of living,” said Abdullah A. Rehman, Founder and CEO of APD Foundation.

For More details : Contact: APD Foundation Office, Phone: 0824-4267008; Email: office@antipollution.org