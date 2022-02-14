APD Foundation Moots Setting up Lata Mangeshkar Memorial National Museum in Mumbai

APD Foundation moots setting up of Lata Mangeshkar Memorial National Museum of Indian Music in Mumbai- A Memorandum has been submitted to Uddhav Thackeray, Chief Minister of Maharashtra

Mangaluru: In a letter dated February 8, 2022, Mangaluru based NGO APD Foundation has urged the Government of Maharashtra to establish a national museum of Indian music in memory of the late musical legend Lata Mangeshkar. The letter addressed to Uddhav Thackeray, Hon’ble Chief Minister of Maharashtra states that the late Lata Mangeshkar, the ‘Nightingale of India’, was one of the most outstanding musical prodigies of India. She is a proud daughter of Maharashtra whom the nation has recognized with Bharat Ratna and her music touched the soul of India. Hence it would be a befitting gesture on the part of her home state Maharashtra to establish a national museum dedicated to Indian music in her memory. It will not only pay tribute to the late singer, but also foster national integration.

Elaborating on the vision, the memorandum suggests that “Such a museum should be a grand and ambitious venture incorporating the most modern concepts in museum design. It could include different rooms dedicated to the different musical traditions of India, both popular and classical. It can contain tributes to all the legends of Indian music by showcasing their legacy, their life journey and belongings. It could include features like walk in pavilions, walk of fame (similar to Hollywood Walk of Fame) and interactive experiences.”

Mumbai is the home of Bollywood, which is the lifeline of Indian music. It is the city which has enabled Lata Mangeshkar and many other musical legends to reach a national audience. Hence Mumbai is the perfect venue for hosting this high concept museum under the patronage of Government of Maharashtra. As this museum has the potential to be a star attraction for tourists visiting Mumbai, it will be a win-win proposition for all stakeholders.

Abdullah A. Rehman, CEO and Founder of APD Foundation

Abdullah A. Rehman, CEO and Founder of APD Foundation and the signatory to the memorandum, further adds: “It is a fact that Indian music has not been given its proper due by society in general. Music is the life breath of India. Our musical tradition is age old and rich in variety. Music is also integrated in our socio-religious life. Indian music has touched a chord on the world stage and many Indian musicians have found name and fame in foreign lands. Sadly, many of our age-old legends are now passing away and we need to inspire the younger generation to pursue music and take this domain to greater heights.”

Establishing a national museum of Indian music in memory of Lata Mangeshkar will address this issue. The memorandum concludes with a request to the Chief Minister to announce the launch of this prestigious project at the earliest. This initiative to propose special recognitions comes as a part of APD Foundation’s vision to foster social integration for creating a healthy society. APD Foundation has similarly written earlier to the Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi to recognize Covid frontline workers who have died in the line of duty with the title of ‘Covid Saviour’ which will entitle their bereaved family members for lifetime benefits on par with similar honors bestowed on martyred soldiers.