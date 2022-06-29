The Association of People with Disability (APD) -India Launches Campus Recruitment Drive at Father Muller Medical College for Department of Physiotherapy Interns

Mangaluru: The Association of People with Disability (APD), India, is an NGO that’s transforming the lives of underprivileged people with disability since 1959. Based in Bengaluru, Karnataka, and run extensive programs in rural and urban Karnataka to enable, equip and empower children and adults with a range of disabilities including locomotor, spinal cord injury, speech and hearing, cerebral palsy, and to some extent, mental issues. Till date, APD has impacted 500,000+ lives of people with disabilities.

The Vision of APD is -A World where Equity, Dignity and Justice are assured for People with disability. Their Mission is – Nurture an inclusive ecosystem and empower people with disabilities by ensuring access to comprehensive rehabilitation services, Rights, Entitlements, Equal Opportunities and Dignity through a Life Cycle approach. The Values of APD are- Integrity; Collaboration; Empathy; Excellence; Accountability and Diversity.

And Father Muller Medical College was the FIRST one to be picked among all the other Medical Colleges in City by APD to launch their Campus Recruitment Drive, having full faith in FMMC, being one of the Best Medical Colleges in India, State and Dakshina Kannada. This Drive was organised by the department of Physiotherapy Father Muller Medical College (FMMC) and was held at the Decennial hall on Wednesday 29 June 2022.

As they say “To be successful one must give away one thing, and that’s Excuses’ ‘- but today for the Physiotherapy Interns was one of the most significant phases of their academic journey. Stepping out into the real world and facing competition is not an easy task- and after many brainstorming sessions and intricate planning, finally today the day had arrived for them.

And since for the very FIRST time in all these years, the brainchild of FMMC management under the dynamic leadership of FMCI Director Fr Richard Coelo, and Young & energetic FMMC Administrator Fr Ajith Menezes, superimposed with efforts of teaching faculty has led to the privilege of having this Campus Recruitment Drive. In times where fresh graduates run all around seeking jobs, this Drive is no doubt very beneficial and a blessing for these Interns to have this unique In Campus Recruitment.

The programme began with a prayer invoking God’s blessings by the IInd year Physiotherapy students, followed by a welcome address by Professor Cherishma D’silva-HoD of Physiotherapy and Course Coordinator. The programme was inaugurated by lighting of the lamp by Fr Richard Coelho-Director, FMCI; joined by Dr Nishad Kassim-the Director; and a Health Therapist and senior Programme manager at ADP-India (Bengaluru); Fr Ajith Menezes- Administrator, FMMC; Dr Antony Sylvan D’souza-Dean FMMC; and Prof Cherishma D’silva.

Addressing the audience, Dr Nishad Kasim said, “This was the very first campus recruitment drive and we are happy to have it at the renowned Father Muller Medical College, and being the first Medical college to have it . This is also the first time where we witness an NGO coming out for a campus recruitment drive at this prestigious College. I have learnt that the experienced staff who have trained all of you on various subjects such as rehabilitation have also provided you with ample exposure of visiting special schools and orphanages and thus, you have a greater understanding of the community needs. The Values of APD are- Integrity; Collaboration; Empathy; Excellence; Accountability and Diversity. We at APD are happy to be here to recruit the interns for a good cause”

Also speaking on the occasion, Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho said, “Since our institution motto is “Heal & Comfort”, we are overwhelmed by the very FIRST recruitment drive at our campus by APD, thereby having a mission to serve the underprivileged, and to heal and comfort. These virtues have been imparted to our students since the very beginning. We wish that a large number of students make it through and go ahead to selflessly serve the society. I wish all the Interns and also the future graduates all success in your future endeavours when you all go into the world to serve the sick”.

Ms Jonica Johnny, from the Department of Physiotherapy proposed the vote of thanks and also eloquently compered the programme. After the formal programme the Interns had a short training session from the team of APD comprising of Ms Deepika Mookerji ( a seasoned HR professional employed with APD for a year ); Ms Roshna Leonard ( HR Professional, with APD for over 7 years); Dr Mohan Kumar ( having 15 years experience in various sectors of healthcare) Let me conclude with the following words-

“Placement is not given, it is earned. Four years of hard work, professional skills and ethics are now going to be evaluated. The opportunity lies in front of you today and turning that opportunity into an appointment letter lies in your hands. Best of luck and go out and serve the suffering/sick in our nation/world.