Apni party worker shot at in J&K’s Rajouri district



Jammu: A worker of the Apni Party headed by Altaf Bukhari, has been shot at by unidentified gunmen in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district.

Police sources said Ranjit Singh, 36, a worker of the Apni Party was fired upon by unidentified gunmen outside his home in the Draj village of Rajouri district late Tuesday evening.

“He was shifted to the government medical college hospital in Rajouri town where attending doctors have described his condition as stable,” sources said.

Police has lodged an FIR in the incident and investigations have been started to identify the culprits, sources added.

Earlier this month, another worker of the Apni Party was shot at and injured by the militants in Anantnag district of Kashmir division.