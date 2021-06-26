Spread the love



















Apostolic Carmel organizes Vaccination Drive

Mangaluru: Apostolic Carmel Educational Society organized a vaccination drive on Saturday 26 June 2021 at Carmel School (CBSE) for the faculty, family members of the staff and the public. This was held to support the District Administration and the health department.

Honourable MLA Mangaluru South Constituency, Mr Vedvyas Kamath inaugurating the drive and addressing the beneficiaries said to join hands with the government and health department to eradicate the pandemic. Appreciating the work of the Covid warriors, he gave a clarion call to all to get vaccinated to maintain good health. He intends that within three months every citizen in his constituency to be vaccinated. Mayor of Mangalore City Corporation Mr Premananda Shetty visited the school and showed his encouragement.

DHO of UPHC Dr Vidya and Mr Fredrick Paul through whose instrumentality this vaccination drive was possible was present. All the dignitaries wished for the success of the Vaccination drive. Sister M Shamitha, the Vice President of, Apostolic Carmel Educational Society, welcomed the guests. Sister Maria Shubha AC, the Secretary and Sister Sarika AC, the Principal, Carmel School (CBSE) was present. Sister Dorothy D’Souza AC compered the programme.

